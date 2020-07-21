OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Hotbit and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, Coinnest, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Binance, BitForex, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Fatbtc, GOPAX, TDAX, IDCM, BitBay, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Liqui, Neraex, TOPBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, CoinEx, Kucoin, Iquant, HitBTC, CoinTiger, COSS, Gate.io, Bittrex, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Livecoin, ABCC, DDEX, Hotbit, Tidex, Cobinhood, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Cryptopia, Coinrail, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, OKEx, FCoin, Koinex, Coinsuper, Ethfinex, Independent Reserve, BitMart, Kyber Network, B2BX, Zebpay, Exmo, Bithumb, IDEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coinone, DigiFinex, Ovis, Tokenomy, Braziliex, DragonEX and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

