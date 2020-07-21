Palmer Knight Co Acquires 146 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.10. 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

