Palmer Knight Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for about 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. 1,411,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

