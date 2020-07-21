Palmer Knight Co Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after buying an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,973,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

A traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,093. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

