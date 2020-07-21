Palmer Knight Co Has $5.05 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co owned 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.89. 310,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,308. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

