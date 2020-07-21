Palmer Knight Co Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. 4,876,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

