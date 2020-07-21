Palmer Knight Co Purchases 204 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $22.85 on Monday, reaching $455.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,520. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.39 and its 200 day moving average is $364.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.