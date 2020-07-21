Palmer Knight Co Purchases 616 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.57. 1,407,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

