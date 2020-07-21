Palmer Knight Co Raises Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Argus cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $102.07. 4,117,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.