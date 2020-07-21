Palmer Knight Co Sells 5,068 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical makes up 1.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palmer Knight Co owned about 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. 292,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

