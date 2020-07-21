Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. 81,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

