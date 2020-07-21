Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. 14,718,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

