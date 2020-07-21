Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.26. 187,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,544. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

