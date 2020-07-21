Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

