Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 19,873 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 231.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 708,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

