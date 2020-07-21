Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

