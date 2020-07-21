PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,660. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,824,003 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

