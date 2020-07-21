PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Raised by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co owned approximately 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $110.90.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.