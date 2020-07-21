Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 90,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,603. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

