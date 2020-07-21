Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $18.34 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Populous has a total market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003758 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Mercatox and Kucoin. In the last week, Populous has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

