Price Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.05. 62,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

