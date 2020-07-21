Price Wealth LLC Has $772,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,879,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

