Price Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 704,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

