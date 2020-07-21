Price Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,589 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 339,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,001. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

