Price Wealth LLC Sells 218 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Price Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 0.3% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,030. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

