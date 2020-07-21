Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,158 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. 118,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,109. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

