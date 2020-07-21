Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,498 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

