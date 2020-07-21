Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CyrusOne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 18,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

