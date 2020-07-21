Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,708,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

DWAS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 1,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

