Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 311,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,443,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

