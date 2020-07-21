Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,757 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $124.81. 1,066,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $124.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

