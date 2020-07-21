Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 69,705 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Metlife makes up 1.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 391,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,070. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.