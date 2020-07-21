Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,190 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,955,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,981,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,938,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 759,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 78,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,880 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $556,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,914.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,752 shares of company stock worth $17,850,607. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

