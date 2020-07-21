Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.58% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWAW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.