Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 34,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,310,866.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,581,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

