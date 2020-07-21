Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,307 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 276,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

