Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,251 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

NYSE KR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 681,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,509. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

