Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,036. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

