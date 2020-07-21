Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3,160.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 654,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 634,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DVOL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 7,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,545. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.