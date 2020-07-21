Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

