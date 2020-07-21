Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after acquiring an additional 582,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 855,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 586,913 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,558. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

