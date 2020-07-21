Private Advisory Group LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,035. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

