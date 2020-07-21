Private Advisory Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

