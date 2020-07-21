Private Advisory Group LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA BSJK remained flat at $$23.37 during trading on Tuesday. 294,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

