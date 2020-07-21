Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,968 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,412,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,495,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $71.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.