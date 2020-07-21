Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $222,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,377,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 128,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,422. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

