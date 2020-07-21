Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,049. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

