Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.73. 37,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $261.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

