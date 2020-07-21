Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,824,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,592. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,883.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,431 shares of company stock worth $7,880,428. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Guggenheim began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

