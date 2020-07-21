Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.